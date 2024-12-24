Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ MIN – 3:01 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota’s Ben Jones had a significant presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Arvid Soderblom that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Brock Faber’s goal. According to Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”