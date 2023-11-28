Hurricanes at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444

HURRICANES (12-8-0) at FLYERS (11-9-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Egor Zamula

Injured: Noah Cates (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday but are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. ... Cates, a forward, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Hathaway skated in his place at net-front on the second power-play unit during the Flyers morning skate Tuesday. ... Hart will make his fifth start in seven games.

Latest News

Senators Zack MacEwen fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

MacEwen fined maximum for actions in Senators game
NHL betting odds for November 28, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 28
McDavid Edmonton looking forward to measuring game against Vegas 

McDavid, Oilers primed for 'measuring game' against Golden Knights
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 28

NHL On Tap: Predators host Penguins looking for 6th consecutive win
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, replaced by Hynes
Washington Capitals San Jose Sharks game recap November 27

Kunin breaks tie in 3rd period, Sharks defeat Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights Calgary Flames game recap November 27

Weegar scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Flames rally past Golden Knights
Tampa Bay Lightning Colorado Avalanche game recap November 27

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning
Florida Panthers Ottawa Senators game recap November 27

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers shut out Senators
Panthers general manager Bill Zito interview on start to season

Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com
Trophy Tracker Jack Adams Award early favorites

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet early leader for Adams as top coach
Flyers Sanheim mental approach biggest key to improvement

Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss
Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers game recap November 27

Tuch scores twice, Sabres cruise past streaking Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Shanahan, Mayer recall 1st All-Star Game player draft

Shanahan, Mayer help bring back player draft at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
player draft returning to NHL All Star Weekend

New NHL All-Star Thursday to feature player draft, PWHL 3-on-3
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event