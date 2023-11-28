Hurricanes at Flyers

HURRICANES (12-8-0) at FLYERS (11-9-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Egor Zamula
Injured: Noah Cates (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday but are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. ... Cates, a forward, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Hathaway skated in his place at net-front on the second power-play unit during the Flyers morning skate Tuesday. ... Hart will make his fifth start in seven games.