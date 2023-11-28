Hurricanes at Flyers

HURRICANES (12-8-0) at FLYERS (11-9-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Egor Zamula

Injured: Noah Cates (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday but are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. ... Cates, a forward, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Hathaway skated in his place at net-front on the second power-play unit during the Flyers morning skate Tuesday. ... Hart will make his fifth start in seven games.