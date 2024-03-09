Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ NJD – 12:42 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Stefan Noesen impaired Nico Daws’ ability to play his position prior to Brady Skjei’s shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

