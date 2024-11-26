Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ OTT – 14:57 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Calgary

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Calgary

Explanation: Video review confirmed Calgary’s Justin Kirkland made incidental contact with goaltender Anton Forsberg that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

