Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Buffalo

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck left the attacking zone at 3:30 (16:30 elapsed time), therefore, the play was offside prior to JJ Peterka’s goal.

The clock is reset to show 3:30 (16:30 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.