Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ NYI – 12:52 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined that New York’s Casey Cizikas preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Matt Martin’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 7:15 (12:45 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Panthers score 6 again, blank Hurricanes for home-and-home sweep

O’Ree, J. Dorrington take part in ‘Pass the Torch Jamboree’ in Boston

Michigan-Ohio State provides perfect preview for Stadium Series

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis

Matthews returns for Maple Leafs against Lightning

NHL Buzz: Kucherov out for Lightning against Maple Leafs

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Jiricek traded to Wild by Blue Jackets for Hunt, 4 draft picks

Kakko scores in final minute, Rangers defeat Canadiens to end losing streak

Bruins set for Centennial celebration on 100-year anniversary of 1st game  

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Donato scores twice after wearing tie that belonged to late friend Cave

NHL On Tap: Matthews expected to return for Maple Leafs against Lightning

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Malkin, Zadorov each fined $5,000 for actions in Bruins-Penguins game

Wedgewood traded to Avalanche by Predators for Annunen

CHL notebook: Sharks like what they see in London defenseman Dickinson