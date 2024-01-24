Sabres at Kings

SABRES (20-23-4) at KINGS (22-13-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power
Henri Jokiharju -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Fagemo
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Levi will start after Luukkonen allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Kopitar will play after being held out of practice Tuesday for rest.