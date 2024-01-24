Sabres at Kings

SABRES (20-23-4) at KINGS (22-13-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power

Henri Jokiharju -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Fagemo

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Levi will start after Luukkonen allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. … Kopitar will play after being held out of practice Tuesday for rest.