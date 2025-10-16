Bruins at Golden Knights projected lineups

BRUINS (3-1-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)

Status report

Viel is set to step into the lineup on the fourth line, replacing Khusnutdinov, a forward. .. Hill will back up Schmid, who will make a scheduled start; Hill left after the first period of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Howden, a center, will miss his fourth straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, his second; each is day to day.