Bruins at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (3-1-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)

Status report

Viel is set to step into the lineup on the fourth line, replacing Khusnutdinov, a forward. .. Hill will back up Schmid, who will make a scheduled start; Hill left after the first period of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Howden, a center, will miss his fourth straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, his second; each is day to day.

Latest News

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

Hart joins Golden Knights on professional tryout contract

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'Miracle on Ice' members honor late teammate Pavelich at gala fundraiser

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet