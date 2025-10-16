Bruins at Golden Knights projected lineups

BRUINS (3-1-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Harris -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)
Status report
Viel is set to step into the lineup on the fourth line, replacing Khusnutdinov, a forward. .. Hill will back up Schmid, who will make a scheduled start; Hill left after the first period of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Howden, a center, will miss his fourth straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, his second; each is day to day.