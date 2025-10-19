Bruins at Mammoth projected lineups

BRUINS (3-3-0) at MAMMOTH (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Viktor Arvidsson

John Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Korpisalo is expected to start after Swayman made 34 saves in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.