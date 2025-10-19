Bruins at Mammoth projected lineups

BRUINS (3-3-0) at MAMMOTH (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Viktor Arvidsson
John Beecher -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Korpisalo is expected to start after Swayman made 34 saves in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.