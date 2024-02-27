Coach’s Challenge: BOS @ SEA – 10:47 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Boston

Explanation: Video review determined Boston’s Morgan Geekie impaired Philipp Grubauer’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

