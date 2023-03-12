Red Wings score 1st 4 goals, hold off Bruins rally in 3rd period

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings held off a late rally to defeat the Boston Bruins 5-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond each had two points and Ville Husso made 30 saves for the Red Wings (30-27-9), who scored the first four goals of the game.

The Bruins (50-10-5) responded with the next three but are 1-2-0 since a 10-game winning streak. David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Matt Grzelcyk had two points apiece and Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves. Boston defeated Detroit 3-2 at home Saturday.

Alex Chiasson gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead by tapping in a rebound for a power-play goal at 12:22 of the first period.

Seider made it 2-0 at 6:34 of the second for Detroit's second shorthanded goal in as many games.

Larkin made it 3-0 on the man-advantage at 10:39. Adam Erne knocked in the rebound to give the Red Wings a 4-0 lead at 15:08 right after Jonatan Berggren's shot hit the crossbar.

Matt Grzelcyk cut the Bruins' deficit to 4-1 at 16:52 and Jake DeBrusk scored on a breakaway to make it 4-2 at 3:37 of the third. After Larkin hit the post on a breakaway, Pastrnak scored his 46th goal to make it 4-3 at 6:24.

Andrew Copp scored an empty-net goal for the 5-3 final at 19:36.

The Red Wings had lost seven of eight (1-6-1).