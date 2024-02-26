Video Review: ARI @ WPG — 10:35 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to inform the Referees the puck completely crossed the Arizona goal line. The Referee informed the Situation Room he deemed the play dead when the puck was under Connor Ingram’s glove. According to Rule 78.5 (xii), apparent goals shall be disallowed "when the Referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle.”

Latest News

Crosby has 4 points, Penguins score 7 in win against Flyers

Bedard, teammates dress in Chelios gear for number retirement ceremony

Kane receives video tribute, standing ovation in return to Chicago

Chelios has No. 7 retired by Blackhawks in stirring ceremony

Kucherov 1st to 100 points, Lightning defeat Devils

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kane praises Bedard ahead of first game against Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Mayfield will miss Islanders' road trip with lower-body injury

NHL Trade Buzz: Hurricanes GM looking to make moves before Deadline

NHL On Tap: Penguins need points on Hockey Day in America 

NHL Morning Skate for February 25

Kings overcome Gibson's 48 saves, defeat Ducks in shootout

Kaprizov’s 3 points help Wild ease past Kraken

Hanifin has 3 points, Flames defeat Oilers

Sherwood scores twice for Predators in win against Sharks 

Oettinger, Stars defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid 

P. Kane's return to Chicago with Red Wings 'will be pretty loud'

Kane's top 10 moments with Blackhawks 