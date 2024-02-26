Video Review: ARI @ WPG — 10:35 of the Second Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to inform the Referees the puck completely crossed the Arizona goal line. The Referee informed the Situation Room he deemed the play dead when the puck was under Connor Ingram’s glove. According to Rule 78.5 (xii), apparent goals shall be disallowed "when the Referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle.”