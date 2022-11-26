Hronek extends goal streak to four, Red Wings top Coyotes in shootout

DETROIT -- Filip Hronek scored for the fourth straight game to help the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

"I'm confident, because our team is better and everything is going well for us right now," Hronek said after Detroit's fourth straight win. "We're playing for each other and it is paying off."

Jakob Chychrun tied the game 3-3 with 26 seconds left in the third period on a shot that deflected off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider and past Ville Husso for his first goal of the season.

"I've had a lot of good looks in these first few games, and I've just tried to keep shooting," said Chychrun, who was playing his third game following offseason wrist surgery. "If I keep putting the puck on net, I know eventually they will go in."

Husso stopped Chychrun on an overtime breakaway, his eighth shot of the game.

"He came way out against me, so I would have liked to put a move on him," Chychrun said. "But I couldn't get the puck to settle down."

Dylan Larkin scored the only goal of the shootout.

Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi each had two assists, and Husso made 21 saves and helped kill off two late Arizona power plays for Detroit (11-5-4).

"We did a great job of killing the penalties and got really unlucky on a clear," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "But even if we had lost in overtime or the shootout, we knew we had played really well."

Chychrun and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist for Arizona (7-9-3), which is 4-3-2 on a 14-game road trip.

"A year ago, we probably would have celebrated getting a point on the road or four out of six, but right now we are very frustrated," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "We want to win these games, not just get a point."

Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves, including one with his forehead as time expired in overtime.

"He got me right in the middle of the mask," Vejmelka said of Andrew Copp's last-second shot. "It was a wild game, but I like to have a lot of shots."

Copp gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 12:01 of the first period, knocking in a rebound for a power-play goal.

Hronek made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:02 of the second, putting a slap shot over Vejmelka's blocker for his sixth goal of the season and fifth in four games. Hronek has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in an NHL career-long six-game point streak.

Schmaltz tipped a shot over Husso's shoulder to cut it to 2-1 at 8:32, but Jordan Oesterle put Detroit up 3-1 at 9:00.

J.J. Moser's one-timer brought Arizona within 3-2 at 15:31.

NOTES: Hronek is the first Red Wings defenseman with six goals in a six-game span since Reed Larson scored seven in four games, including a hat trick, in January 1981. … Hronek tied the Red Wings record for longest goal streak by a defenseman (Mathieu Schneider, 2005-06; Nicklas Lidstrom, 2000-01; Larson, 1980-81). … Detroit forward Michael Rasmussen played his 200th NHL game. … The Red Wings had a moment of silence before the game to honor Hall of Famer Borje Salming, who passed away Thursday. Salming played his final 49 games for Detroit in 1989-90, joining the team in the same summer they drafted Lidstrom, another Swedish Hall of Fame defenseman. … Clayton Keller had an assist, giving him 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in eight career games against Detroit.