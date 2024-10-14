Video Review: ANA @ VGK – 5:49 of the Second Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Alexander Holtz’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Anaheim net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

