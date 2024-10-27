Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ NYR – 8:42 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined that New York’s Will Cuylle preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."

The clock is reset to show 11:22 (8:38 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Canucks score 4 straight in 2nd, hold off Penguins for 4th consecutive win

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Karlsson has 2 points in season debut, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Marchessault, Predators defeat Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, hand Blackhawks 4th straight loss

Vasilevskiy makes 32 saves, Lightning shut out Capitals

NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers on Monday

Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers score 6 straight, surge past Islanders

Marchand, Bruins recover to defeat Maple Leafs in OT

Quick makes 32 saves to lift Rangers past Ducks

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Jets edge Flames, extend season-opening winning streak to 8 

NHL Buzz: Karlsson to make season debut for Golden Knights

Edmundson scores twice, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

MacKinnon returns favor to Jokic, presents NBA MVP with trophy

Couturier has hat trick, 5 points, Flyers top Wild to end 6-game skid

Thompson gets 2 goals, assist for Sabres in win against Red Wings 