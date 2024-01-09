Ducks at Predators 

DUCKS (13-25-1) at PREDATORS (22-17-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx

Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Denis Gurianov -- Colton Sissons -- Juuso Parssinen

Philip Tomasino -- Cody Glass -- Michael McCarron

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Yakov Trenin

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Status report

LaCombe is to play after the Ducks traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. Glass joined McCarron and Tomasino on a line in practice Monday in place of Trenin.