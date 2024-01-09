Ducks at Predators 

DUCKS (13-25-1) at PREDATORS (22-17-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx
Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Denis Gurianov -- Colton Sissons -- Juuso Parssinen
Philip Tomasino -- Cody Glass -- Michael McCarron
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Yakov Trenin
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Status report
LaCombe is to play after the Ducks traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. Glass joined McCarron and Tomasino on a line in practice Monday in place of Trenin.