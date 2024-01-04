AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024

The American Hockey League had a memorable 2023 that included a seven-game Calder Cup championship final among its many storylines.

Can 2024 top that? Here is a look ahead at stories to watch this year for the NHL’s top developmental league:

Can Hershey go back-to-back?

Hershey (Washington Capitals) is going for a championship encore.

After defeating Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken) in overtime of Game 7 of the Calder Cup Final on June 21, the Capitals worked to replenish their AHL affiliate in the offseason. The effort has paid off, and Hershey has the best record in the league (28-6-0-0 through 34 games), the best start in the team’s 86-season history.

Hershey goalie Hunter Shepard, the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs last season, was recalled by the Capitals on Saturday. However, Clay Stevenson has shown he can handle a regular workload in goal in his first AHL season. Undrafted out of Dartmouth University, the 24-year-old is 13-4-0 in 17 games and is the league leader in goals-against average (1.65), save percentage (.939), and shutouts (five). Signed by Washington to a three-year, $2.325 million contract Dec. 12, he was named the AHL goalie of the month for December.

Defenseman Vincent Iorio continues to show strong progress after winning the Calder Cup as a rookie. Selected by the Capitals in the second round (No. 55) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 32 games.

Undrafted forward Pierrick Dube, who signed as a free agent with Washington on July 2, is tied for the AHL lead in goals with 19 in 34 games. Forward Ethen Frank’s 14 goals rank second on the team, and the undrafted 25-year-old has 27 points in 34 games. His 30 goals last season led all AHL rookies. Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is showing he can handle the AHL; taken by Washington with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 28 games and has earned recall time with the Capitals.

Hendrix Lapierre has rotated between Washington and Hershey. The 21-year-old forward, chosen by the Capitals with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is on recall with the Capitals, but has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his 11 games with Hershey.

Stars' sparkling prospects

The Dallas Stars have long had a parade of talent develop with Texas, their AHL affiliate.

Rookie Logan Stankoven (15 goals, 23 assists in 29 games) and Mavrik Bourque (13 goals, 25 assists in 29 games) each is tied for the AHL scoring lead with 38 points, and the two forwards could be the next to join the list of promoted prospects.

Stankoven, 20, was chosen by Dallas in the second round (No. 47) of the 2021 draft and was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for November. Bourque, who turns 22 on Jan. 8, was selected by the Stars with the No. 30 pick in the 2020 draft. He was the AHL Player of the Month for November.

Texas leads the Central Division with an 18-8-2-1 record.

Wolf continues to rise

Can goalie Dustin Wolf pick up some more awards this spring?

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Wolf led Calgary to the AHL’s top regular-season record in 2022-23. His 42 wins were tops in the league, and he led all AHL goalies with a 2.09 GAA, .932 save percentage and seven shutouts. For that, he was named the top goalie in the league, its Most Valuable Player, and was a member of the First All-Star Team.

Splitting time between the NHL and AHL in his third full pro season, the 22-year-old is 13-5-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .924 save percentage in 19 AHL games. He is tied for second in the league with three shutouts and has helped Calgary (19-9-3-0) to first place in the Pacific Division.

Clarke chasing league scoring lead

AHL fans could have limited opportunities to catch Ontario (Los Angeles Kings) defenseman Brandt Clarke in person after the 20-year-old playmaking defenseman was recalled by the Kings on Wednesday.

Clarke, selected by Los Angeles with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, has excelled in his first full pro season after dividing last season with stints in the NHL, AHL, and Ontario Hockey League.

He's tied for third in the AHL with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 30 games and is tied for third in assists.

A potential Calder Cup contender in Cleveland

At the same time the Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to find the right formula for success at the NHL level, they are building a winning AHL culture with their affiliate in Cleveland.

Cleveland leads the North Division with a 22-8-1-0 record after missing the Calder Cup Playoffs last season. The team is also sixth in the AHL with 3.39 goals per game, thanks to a well-balanced attack. Second-year coach Trent Vogelhuber has helped to shape Cleveland and will be among its representation at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose the weekend of Feb. 4-5.