Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings.

1. Can they make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Red Wings have improved significantly after adding coach Derek Lalonde, goalie Ville Husso, defensemen Ben Chiarot, Olli Maatta and Mark Pysyk, and forwards Andrew Copp, David Perron and Dominik Kubalik.

Defenseman Moritz Seider, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year last season. Forward Lucas Raymond, the No. 4 pick in 2020, finished fourth in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Now defenseman Simon Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will challenge for a roster spot.

Still, it's going to be tough to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. In the Atlantic Division, the Red Wings have to contend with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, not to mention the Ottawa Senators, who added goalie Cam Talbot and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux.

"I think I'd have to temper expectations," said Lalonde, a two-time Stanley Cup winner as a Lightning assistant (2020, 2021). "We got great in Tampa when we literally just … We started focusing on the process. I know that sounds like such a cliché, but to sit there and talk about making the playoffs and where we're going to be or putting a number on wins, I think that's foolish, and that can hurt you. That can go the wrong way."

2. What will be the identity?

Lalonde said he wants the Red Wings to consistently be harder to play against.

"Harder to play against isn't necessary in running guys through the glass or anything," general manager Steve Yzerman said. "It's being more dogged on the puck, being more responsible with the puck, being tighter defensively, more diligent defensively, competing harder.

"So Chiarot's a big body (6-foot-3, 234 pounds). Maatta's a big body (6-2, 210). Even Kubalik's an offensive player, but he's a big, strong guy (6-2, 179). So we want to be harder to play against because we're better defensively, we're more competitive and even we have more depth up front that we can match up better, whether it's strong offensive teams or strong defensive teams."

3. How quickly can they come together?

Yzerman seems willing to be patient with a new coach, new system and so many new players.

"I'm hopeful we'll get off to a good start, obviously, but it could take a little time for everything to get sorted out and all the new faces to jell together," he said. "So we'll so how it goes, but I think there will be a lot of excitement."

There already is.

"I'm really excited for training camp already to get going and start building that," Perron said. "Sometimes it can take a lot of months. Sometimes it can take a little bit sooner than we think."