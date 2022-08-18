Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under general manager Steve Yzerman after adding a new coach and several new players.

"We're definitely poised to take a big step this season," center Andrew Copp said after signing a five-year, $28.125 million contract (average annual value $5.625 million) as an unrestricted free agent July 13.

The Red Wings (32-40-10) finished sixth in the Atlantic Division last season and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight time, while ranking at or near the bottom of the NHL in each major category -- goals (227, 25th), goals against (310, 31st), power play (16.3 percent, 26th) and penalty kill (73.8 percent 32nd).

They will look far different after the offseason additions of coach Derek Lalonde, goalie Ville Husso, defensemen Ben Chiarot, Olli Maatta and Mark Pysyk, and Copp, Dominik Kubalik and David Perron at forward.

"I think we've addressed some needs," Yzerman said. "I'm hoping we're a better team. I think we're progressing slowly in this rebuilding of the Red Wings. Are we good enough to make the playoffs next year? I don't know.

"I'm hopeful that we'll score more goals, we'll give up fewer goals. I'm hoping our power play will be a little bit better, our penalty killing is a little bit better, our goals against is a little bit better, and that pushes us higher up the standings."

Lalonde, hired July 1 to replace Jeff Blashill, was an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning the past four seasons and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Yzerman helped build the Lightning as GM from 2010-18 and a senior adviser in 2018-19 before returning to Detroit, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1997, 1998 and 2002 as a legendary captain and again in 2008 as a vice president of hockey operations.

"Steve was very clear in the whole interview process that this is going to take some time," Lalonde said. "We're building. We're building the right way. But this is going to be a process."

Yzerman's background as a player and executive has helped further that process already, and that has generated excitement for the future.

"Obviously, Steve did a great job building the team in Tampa," Copp said. "Not to take anything away from [Lightning GM Julien] BriseBois, but Steve was there for a while and kind of drafted a bunch of those guys and turned that into a big part of where they're at today. I think that trust kind of stems from there."

Copp also mentioned the Red Wings' young players.

Defenseman Moritz Seider, the No. 6 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year last season. Forward Lucas Raymond, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, finished fourth in voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Simon Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has a chance to make the roster this season.

"Obviously, it's well known around the League that's it's a young, up-and-coming team," said Chiarot, who signed a four-year, $19 million contract ($4.75 million AAV) July 14. "I think with all the additions the team made, it just makes it an even more exciting team. Steve Yzerman builds good teams. I think everyone knows that."

Perron said that helped draw him to Detroit too. He signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract ($4.75 million AAV) July 13.

"First of all, the moment you get a call from Steve Yzerman, it catches your attention right away," Perron said. "Obviously, I had several options that I was bouncing around in my head with my agent, my family and everyone. But I think the Red Wings are … ready to take the next step in their evolution as a team, and I wanted to be a part of that."

Yzerman said he expects a lot of excitement starting in training camp. With a new coach and several new players, there will be competition for jobs and ice time, and everyone will want to make a good first impression.

"I'm cautiously or nervously optimistic," Yzerman said. "I think we have more depth. I think we can match up a little bit against other teams and I just keep my fingers crossed that it plays out that way."