TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-12-2 – 18 POINTS)

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CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (5-13-2 – 12 POINTS)

NOVEMBER 17, 2026 ▪ 7:30 PM EST ▪ UNITED CENTER (CHICAGO, IL)

TV: TSN ▪ RADIO: SPORTSNET 590

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TODAY’S MATCHUP:

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit the road for the first time since Halloween as Toronto will be in Chicago for an Original Six matchup with the Blackhawks.Tuesday night will be the 634th meeting between these two storied franchises – the 4th most games against a single opponent for the Maple Leafs trailing only the Montréal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Detroit Red Wings. The Maple Leads own a 4-3-1 record on the road through seven games this season. These two teams split the season series a season ago with the home team earning the victory in both games.