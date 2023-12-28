The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida

Unfortunately for the Lightning, that would be the final goal of the contest with Reinhart’s shorthanded tally going down as the game-winner.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in goal for the Bolts and made 28 saves on 31 shots against. Mikhail Sergachev missed a third-straight game with a lower-body injury, but will look to return to game action over the weekend.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Nikita Kucherov got the Lightning on the board with his 300th career goal.

- Kucherov became the ninth active player to hit the 300-goal mark in fewer than 700 career games. Kucherov, Steven Stamkos (550 GP), Vincent Lecavalier (773 GP) and Martin St. Louis (807 GP) are the only players to record more than 300 goals in a Lightning uniform.

- Kucherov’s goal was his 24th of the season and 58th point on the campaign.

- Victor Hedman picked up his 34th point of the season (5-29—34) with the primary assist on Kucherov’s goal.

- Hedman has 17 points over his last 17 games (2-15—17).

- Nick Perbix recorded the secondary assist on Kucherov’s goal, marking his eighth point of the season (0-8—8).

- Mikey Eyssimont scored his sixth goal of the campaign with the Lightning’s second goal of the contest and has 12 points on the season (6-6—12).

- Brandon Hagel recorded the primary assist on Eyssimont’s goal, his 19th helper and 29thpoint of the year (10-19—29).

- Darren Raddysh collected the secondary helper on Eyssimont’s goal for his 10th point of the year (0-10—10).

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “It’s a Christmas crowd. It’s a rival…It’s a little disappointing coming out of the break at home here and to let a cross-state rival come out and beat us on our home ice. That’s disappointing.”

- Brayden Point: “They’re skilled and you give them chances, they’ll capitalize. They made some nice plays on their goals. The shorthanded one hurts. Those are always tough to give up, especially at that time in the game. For the most part, we did good things, but still lots to clean up.”

- Jon Cooper: “You can’t give up a shorthanded goal. It ends up being the game-winner. That’s unacceptable on our end. We just had a little bit of a meltdown there at the end and it cost us.”

- Jon Cooper on Nikita Kucherov: “I don’t think anybody studies (the game) more than he does. He’s got an impeccable work ethic to get better and we see that all the time. It’s on an everyday basis. He’s clearly been our MVP, and in my book the MVP of the season so far, if you’re giving one out pre-Christmas. But he works at it, that’s what’s impressive. He doesn’t take anything for granted.”

Krenner’s Three Stars

1. Sergei Bobrovsky

2. Sam Reinhart

3. Aleksander Barkov

Lightning Look Ahead

- Saturday, December 30 vs. New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Sunday, December 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Tuesday, January 2 at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m. ET, Canada Life Centre