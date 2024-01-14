The Backcheck: Bolts down Ducks for third-consecutive win

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the current four-game homestand with a big opportunity to gain some ground in the playoff race and stash points in a building that the team has had resounding success in over the past decade.

After winning the first two games against the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils, the Bolts skated to a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night at AMALIE Arena for a third-straight win.

Three-game win streaks haven’t been easy to come by this season for the Bolts. In fact, this streak ties the longest win streak they’ve had all year. They had done it just twice before Saturday night.

Now, the team will enjoy four days off and have a chance to record the longest win streak of the season when they battle the Minnesota Wild Thursday night in Tampa.

But before we get there, let’s take a look back at how the Lightning earned that third-straight win Saturday night against Anaheim.

In the opening 20 minutes, neither team was able to find the back of the net with Tampa Bay looking a little less engaged than head coach Jon Cooper would have liked. Speaking to Cooper and a few players after the game, it was clear that a message was sent in the locker room during the first intermission.

Following that message, the Bolts responded in the middle frame, outscoring the Ducks 3-1 with three power-play goals to take a two-goal lead into the third period.

Victor Hedman got things started at the 5:09 mark of the second when he took a pass from Steven Stamkos and hammered a one-timer from the point that went right through the five hole of Lukas Dostal to make it a 1-0 game.

After Hedman gave the Lightning the lead, it was another big, left-handed defenseman that made an impact play for Tampa Bay, and it may not be one that you would have thought of before the game started.

Playing in just his fourth career NHL game, Emil Lilleberg saw Brett Leason streaking up the boards and stepped up in the neutral zone before hammering the 6-foot-5, 218-pound forward with a huge, open-ice hit that got everyone on their feet.