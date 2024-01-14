The Backcheck: Bolts down Ducks for third-consecutive win

The Bolts used that momentum, earned a power play and made it a 2-0 game a little over three minutes after the big hit.
Snapping the puck around with the man advantage, the Lightning set up in the offensive zone before Brayden Point fired a shot on goal that was stopped, but Stamkos was right on the doorstep to jump on the rebound and sneak one through the five hole of Dostal to make it 2-0 with 9:04 left in the period.
Frank Vatrano got Anaheim back within one with a power-play goal of his own at the 13:20 mark, but with Tampa Bay right back on the power play just 48 seconds later, Stamkos found the back of the net a second time to restore the two-goal lead.
Taking a pass from Nikita Kucherov, Stamkos looked to dish the puck to Brayden Point in the slot, but it deflected off the heel of Ilya Lyubushkin’s stick and ended up behind Dostal to give Stamkos his 204th career power-play goal.
Entering the third up by two, the Lightning pushed the lead to 4-1 when Calvin de Haan netted his second goal of the season, throwing a shot towards the net from the point that snuck through traffic and got behind Dostal with 10:54 left in regulation.
With the game essentially put away, the Bolts got one last goal from Brandon Hagel, who wrapped up the 5-1 win with his 13th goal of the season with 1:55 to go. Sending a pass down low for Nick Paul, Hagel went to the net and jumped on a loose puck before hammering it past Dostal to finish off the third-straight win for the Lightning.
Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in goal and made 19 saves on 20 shots against to move to 12-9-0 on the season.
Going into the four-day break, Tampa Bay holds a 22-17-5 record, including a mark of 14-5-3 on home ice.
Bolts by the Numbers
- Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal of the season and is up to 40 points on the campaign (7-33—40). Hedman has now scored 31 career power-play goals, tied with Dan Boyle for the second most among all defensemen in Lightning franchise history, trailing only Pavel Kubina (33).
- Hedman’s goal was the 150th of his career, tying him with Brad Richards for the eighth-most goals among all skaters in Lightning franchise history and tying him with Borje Salming for the third-most goals among all Swedish defensemen in NHL history.
- Steven Stamkos scored two power-play goals and added one assist, all in the second period, to boost his season point total to 41 (18-23—41). Stamkos has now scored 204 career power-play goals and is tied with Wayne Gretzky for the 17th-most power-play goals in NHL history.
- With his three points, Stamkos became the first player in Lightning franchise history to record 100 career three-point games.
- Nikita Kucherov recorded three assists, all in the second period, and boosted his NHL-leading point total to 72 (28-44—72). Kucherov has now recorded more three-point games (10) than zero-point games (9) this season.
- With his second assist, Kucherov became the fourth player in Lightning franchise history to record 800 career points with the club.
- All three of Kucherov’s assists came on the power play, pushing his career power-play point total to 298. With the third assist, he moved passed Vincent Lecavalier and took sole possession of the third-most power-play points in Lightning franchise history.
- Brayden Point recorded one assist and pushed his season point total to 44 (20-24—44). The assist was the 269th of Point’s career, moving him past Alex Killorn and giving him sole possession of the eighth-most assists in Lightning franchise history.
- Max Crozier made his NHL debut and logged 13:00 time on ice, recording one takeaway and one blocked shot.
- The Lightning have got a goal from a defenseman in each of the three games this homestand.
Bolts Quotes
- Steven Stamkos on Emil Lilleberg’s big hit in the second period: “He tried to do it in game one in Boston. He's not scared. Great for him. That's an element that sometimes we miss when we don't have a Cerny or a Sergy or a big body back there like we've had in the lineup regularly. He stepped in and he's done a tremendous job.”
- Stamkos on the first intermission: “Sometimes the coach has to come in and let you guys know that we need better. They have a pretty good understanding of when to push the buttons and when to lay off. We needed a little push and I think we got the response we wanted.”
- Jon Cooper on Lilleberg’s hit: “It's a physical game and he kind of brought us into the fight in a game where we felt we were not as engaged as we should've been, especially with our situation. That was a big part of the game and, like I said, I hope the guy's alright.”
- Cooper on the four-day break: “I think we've been the leader in games the entire season, so we are going to at some point have some of these breaks because teams have to catch up. It's a good time for us, especially with the amount of guys we have on the shelf.”
- Stamkos on the 3-0 start to the homestand: “This is a tough building to play in. I think the atmosphere has been great. The past four or five games, the crowd has been great and we kind of feed off that a little bit, so it's been great to see.”
Krenner’s Three Stars
- Steven Stamkos
- Nikita Kucherov
- Emil Lilleberg
