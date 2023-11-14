Mark Walker

Mr. Walker was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Mr. Walker is married to Tene. He has five children, two daughters and three sons. Two of his sons are currently serving in the U.S. Army as well. He has one son stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina and another at Fort Myer in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Walker served with the U.S. Army for twenty-seven years. He was an Armor Crewmember and part of the Tank and Armor unit. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Begonia.

Mr. Walker feels grateful to be honored and appreciated as a Veteran. He is a proud U.S. Veteran and is very thankful for this assistance from the TECO Shares with Veterans program.