Lightning to play on national television eight times in 2024-25

The NHL season revs back up this October with the Tampa Bay Lightning set to be featured prominently in national programming across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT.

The Bolts are scheduled to play in front of a national television audience eight times this season, beginning with an October 11 tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

TNT and Max will also feature a Thanksgiving Eve doubleheader on November 27, in which the Lightning will host the Capitals and Alex Ovechkin, who’s on track to chase Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record this season.

The below games can be viewed across ABC, ESPN, TNT, ESPN+ and Hulu:

Fri, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes | ESPN+

Mon, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. | Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ESPN+

Thu, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. | Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ESPN+

Wed, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. | Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning | TNT

Sat, Feb. 8, 1 p.m. | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings | ABC, ESPN+

Thu, March 6, 7 p.m. | Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ESPN

Sat, March 8, 3 p.m. | Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | ABC, ESPN+

Tue, April 1, 7:30 p.m. | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders | ESPN+