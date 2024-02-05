Lightning recall Mitchell Chaffee from Syracuse

Chaffee has skated in three games with the Bolts this season

Chaffee Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Mitchell Chaffee from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Chaffee, 26, has skated in three games with Tampa Bay this season, recording his first career NHL goal and assist January 25 vs. Arizona. Chaffee has played in five career NHL games, two coming with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season.

In 36 games with Syracuse this season, Chaffee has tallied 12 goals and 26 points. He currently leads the Crunch for goals and ranks fourth for scoring. 

The Lightning signed Chaffee as a free agent on July 1, 2023 to a one-year, two-way contract.

