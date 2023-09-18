Cove Behavioral
Strike The Stigma 2023-2
Cove Behavioral Health is one of Florida's largest community-based providers of behavioral health services, proudly serving Hillsborough, Polk and surrounding counties. To learn more, visit https://www.covebh.org/
Crisis Center
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is committed to bringing help, hope, and healing to people facing serious life challenges. To learn more, visit www.crisiscenter.com
Frameworks
Frameworks is an organization that empowers educators, youth services professionals, and parents & guardians through training, coaching, and research-based resources to equip students with social & emotional skills. To learn more, visit https://myframeworks.org/
Gracepoint
Gracepoint is Tampa Bay's leading provider of behavioral health solutions, dedicated to inspiring and creating life-changing wellness for every individual for almost 70 years. To learn more, visit https://www.gracepointwellness.org/
NAMI-Pinellas
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Pinellas provides advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. To learn more, visit www.nami-pinellas.org
Tampa Bay Thrives
Let's Talk, a free mental health support line, announced its launch in Hillsborough County to address rising rates of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse by connecting residents to health and wellness resources.
The initiative is spearheaded by Tampa Bay Thrives, an organization that brings together a coalition of Tampa Bay area hospitals, law enforcement agencies, local governments, and community leaders. To learn more, visit https://tampabaythrives.org/