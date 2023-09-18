211 Hotline
If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, we encourage you to speak out and ask for help. Below are some local and national resources you can use to seek help if needed.
Access free and confidential crisis counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veterans services and childcare and family services by dialing 2-1-1 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text your zip code to 898-211.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-8255
Veteran Support Line
If you or your loved one needs support or connections to community resources, call the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838) and talk to a trained veteran specialist. All conversations are confidential and judgement-free.
First Responder Support Line
Being a first responder means being dedicated to protecting others. Today, this means being exposed to scenes of trauma and challenges that may leave you overwhelmed and alienated. At times it may feel like no one can understand. You may put others' lives first, but you can still make your mental health a priority. Call 1-866-4FL-HERO for immediate confidential support.