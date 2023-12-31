Sharon Alvarnaz honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Sharon Alvarnaz as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Alvarnaz, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to A Kid’s Place.

Alvarnaz has spent the last 15 years showing children how life can and should be and what a normal childhood should look like, helping to break the cycle of abuse and neglect. Lovingly known as Ms. Shay Shay at A Kid’s Place, Alvarnaz is a favorite amongst the children. Whether playing cards or Barbies, helping with homework, or teaching them how to bake, her passion and enthusiasm comes through in all her interactions with the kids. Not only is she dedicated to the mission of A Kid’s Place, but to helping others in general. She selflessly gives her time and energy to ensuring all of the kids at A Kid’s Place feel special and have a normal childhood. This has included her and her husband adopting two little girls, which has given her a unique perspective in caring for foster children.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of A Kid’s Place. Specifically, A Kid’s Place will use the funds on a Mental Health Pilot Program, recreational outdoor equipment, and house support. The Mental Health Pilot Program will be aimed at addressing the increased challenges faced by older youth in foster care that have spent more time experiencing trauma. This program will provide the kids more consistent, accessible, and effective mental health counseling by providing full-time, onsite mental health therapists. The funds will also be used to replace old, outdated equipment with newer equipment that caters more toward older youth.

Alvarnaz became the 565th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.62 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.