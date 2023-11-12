Sgt. Russell Carter honored as Lighting Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored retired Army Sargeant Russell Carter as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Carter, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Homes for Our Troops.

SGT Carter has long had a desire to make a difference and serve. With that in mind and without hesitation, he signed up to serve our country in the US Army. While deployed in Afghanistan, SGT Carter was involved in a rollover accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury, quadriplegia, and a traumatic brain injury. Currently, he lives in a one-room addition at his family’s home where a lack of adaptations necessitates that he relies heavily on his family even for the most ordinary tasks, like preparing meals. Even through all he has been through, he still has a desire to make a difference by eventually getting a business degree and starting a business that helps people with disabilities travel.

Tonight’s grants will provide integral support in building SGT Carter’s home. The build will include a Life Care System of tracks that will aid in wheelchair transfers throughout the home. Additionally, the grant would fund construction of a roll-in shower. “We’re always chasing that feeling again of belonging to something that matters and doing something that has an effect on other peoples’ lives,” SGT Carter said. “And having this home would be a great step in that direction. By building the home, you’re rebuilding my life but also starting my life. It’s been on pause for a while, and I’m ready to unclick that pause button.”

Carter became the 555th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.12 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.