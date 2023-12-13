Recap: Canucks 4, Lightning 1

A Brock Boeser hat trick was the difference in the Lightning’s 3-1 loss to the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay struck first 1:25 into the contest but were unable to get anything else past Thatcher Demko in net for the Canucks.

Boeser provided all the offense over the final 40 minutes, scoring a pair of second period goals to break a 1-1 tie before completing the hat trick with an empty net goal inside the final two minutes of regulation.

The Lightning continue this west coast trip on Thursday against the Oilers in Edmonton.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, VAN 0

1:25 Brayden Point (13) – Mikhail Sergachev, Brandon Hagel

Brayden Point got the Lightning off to a fast start, finishing off a beautiful passing sequence with a tap-in goal on the doorstep. Point drove to the front of the net on the rush and had his stick on the ice at the near post to guide a feed from Mikhail Sergachev into the open net.

TBL 1, VAN 1

6:07 Andrei Kuzmenko (5) – Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller – PPG

Vancouver tied the game at one with a power play goal less than five minutes later. It was a heavy one-timed slapshot from the top of the left circle by Andrei Kuzmenko that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game at one.

2nd Period

VAN 2, TBL 1

9:28 Brock Boeser (19) – J.T. Miller, Filip Hronek

Sergachev tried to rim the puck out of the zone along the near wall but had the play held in by Filip Hronek. After Hronek threw the puck toward the front of the net, Vasilevskiy made the initial save on J.T. Miller, but the rebound fell to Brock Boeser, who swept it home on his backhand.

VAN 3, TBL 1

16:51 Brock Boeser (20) – Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek

Boeser’s second goal of the period extended the Canucks’ lead to two. Quinn Hughes circled the net and set up Boeser for a one-timer from the high slot that beat Vasilevskiy.

3rd Period

VAN 4, TBL 1

18:29 Brock Boeser (21) – Quinn Hughes – ENG

Moments after missing high on a shot toward the empty Lightning net, Boeser got a second chance and converted to complete his hat trick late in the third.