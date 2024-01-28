Recap: Lightning 6, Devils 3

The Lightning will head into the break on a high note following a 6-3 victory over the Devils at AMALIE Arena on Saturday.

Led by three assists from Victor Hedman, six Tampa Bay skaters registered multi-point performances in the win.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in net and earned the win with 22 saves.

It’s Tampa Bay’s third-consecutive victory and their seventh-straight at home.

With the bye week immediately followed by All-Star Weekend in Toronto, the Lightning won’t play again until February 7 when they face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

TBL 1, NJD 0

1:09 Nick Paul (13) – Victor Hedman, Darren Raddysh

After a scoreless opening period, Nick Paul broke through for the game-opening goal early in the second period. Victor Hedman took the first shot from the left point, and Paul was stationed in front of the net to redirect it past Vitek Vanecek.

TBL 2, NJD 0

10:40 Brandon Hagel (15) – Victor Hedman, Nick Paul

An initial shot from Hedman again led to a Lightning goal just past the midway point of the middle frame. Hedman’s shot was partially blocked, but trickled toward the net, allowing Brandon Hagel force Vanecek to make a save. Hagel then located the rebound on his forehand and managed to jam it over the line to double Tampa Bay’s lead.

3rd Period

TBL 2, NJD 1

2:49 Ondrej Palat (6) – Nico Hischier, Santeri Hatakka

A Lightning turnover in their own zone led to New Jersey getting on the board. Nico Hischier’s shot from the left circle was kicked aside by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the rebound fell to Ondrej Palat open in the slot to be quickly fired home.

TBL 3, NJD 1

3:49 Steven Stamkos (21) – Nick Perbix, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay came right back and re-established a two-goal lead 60 seconds later. Again it was a rebound opportunity that found the back of the net, as Nick Perbix’s shot was stopped by Vanecek, but Steven Stamkos was lurking in front of the net to bury the second chance.

TBL 3, NJD 2

7:19 Jesper Bratt (19) – Unassisted

Jesper Bratt’s wrist shot from the right wing off the rush trickled through Vasilevskiy and crossed the line to get the Devils back within a goal.

TBL 4, NJD 2

13:52 Brayden Point (24) – Unassisted

A wayward pass from the Devils in the corner was easily intercepted by Brayden Point in the slot. Moments prior, Vanecek had left the net to play the puck and didn’t have enough time to get back in position before Point let loose his shot.

TBL 4, NJD 3

17:22 Tyler Toffoli (21) – Ondrej Palat, Simon Nemec

Down a pair of goals, the Devils opted for an early pull of Vanecek and quickly scored to make it a one-goal game. Tyler Toffoli put home a rebound at the side of the net to make it 4-3 with over two minutes remaining in regulation.

TBL 5, NJD 3

18:21 Brandon Hagel (16) – Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov – ENG

Hagel’s second goal of the game was an empty-netter that gave Tampa Bay some insurance late in the third.

TBL 6, NJD 3

19:06 Brayden Point (25) – Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos – ENG

Point capped a seven-goal third period with another empty-netter to round out the scoring.