Recap: Lightning 6, Avalanche 3

The Bolts pulled off a back-and-forth win over the Avalanche in their first game debuting the team's new third jerseys.

Nikita Kucherov shined notching 3 points on the night with two goals and an assist.

The Bolts secured their win with two empty net goals late in the third period.

Tampa Bay continues this homestand with a matchup against their in-state rivals Florida Panthers on Saturday night at 5pm.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

COL 1, TBL 0

15:08 Bowen Bryam (7) – Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon grabbed the puck and skated it into the defensive zone. MacKinnon left the puck for Mikko Rantanen and after he back skated the puck his shot towards goal got directed by Bowen Bryam past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

COL 1, TBL 1

17:18 Brayden Point (26) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman

Nikita Kucherov’s dump into the offensive zone took a lucky bounce off the near boards and ended into the Colorado crease where Brayden Point grabbed the equalizer.

TBL 2, COL 1

18:25 Nikita Kucherov (35) – Brandon Hagel

Tampa Bay grabbed their first lead of the night less than a minute after their first goal. Brandon Hagel’s shot from the right point bounced off the pads of Justus Annonen and back into play. Hagel grabbed the rebound and played it for Nikita Kucherov at the right point and beat Annunen glove-side.

2nd Period

TBL 2, COL 2

15:03 Bowen Byram (8) – Ross Colton, Arturri Lehkonen

Andrei Vasileskiy made the initial save on Ross Colton’s shot off the rush. Vasilevskiy thought he had the puck covered to stop the play, but it was loose underneath him and Bowen Byram poked the puck past the goal line.

3rd Period

COL 3, TBL 2

3:40 Arturri Lehkonen (6) – Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin

Colorado went to another power play as Nikita Kucherov was called for interference. Just as his penalty was set to expire, Jonathan Drouin and Nathan MacKinnon set Arturri Lehkonen up in front of the net and he tipped it into the Bolts net.

COL 3, TBL 3

4:00 Steven Stamkos (23) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman

Just 20 seconds after the Colorado regained their lead, Steven Stamkos grabbed an ice-long pass from Nikita Kucherov and skated it to the Avs crease where he patiently waited to beat Justus Annunen.

TBL 4, COL 3

8:13 Nikita Kucherov (36) – Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos

Nikita Kucherov’s second goal of the night came nearly halfway through the frame. Brayden Point’s backhanded pass ended up on the skate of Kucherov and he took the puck and chipped it over the shoulder of Justus Annunen.

TBL 5, COL 3

19:27 Anthony Cirelli (12) – Unassisted

Colorado pulled Justus Annunen with 2:48 left in regulation and Anthony Cirelli grabbed the puck off the faceoff and hit the back of the empty net.