Recap: Lightning 6, Coyotes 3

The Lightning shined all 60 minutes and started a quick homestand with a 6-3 win over the Coyotes at AMALIE Arena on Thursday.

The Bolts led a 37-20 shot advantage and improve their record to 26-18-5.

Mitchell Chaffee recored his first career goal and point in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos recored his 27th power play point and Nikita Kucherov had another hot night recording 1 goal and 2 assists.

Tampa Bay will now face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday before heading to the All-Star break.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, ARI 0

00:24 Darren Raddysh (4) – Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

Tampa Bay opened the scoring less than a minute into play. Brandon Hagel kept the puck in the offensive zone and played it up the boards to Darren Raddysh at the blue line. Raddysh grabbed the puck and his wrist shot beat Connor Ingram.

TBL 1, ARI 1

8:40 Clayton Keller (20) – Josh Brown, Jack McBain

Jack McBain fought for the puck behind the Bolts crease and ended with possession at the blue line. His shot ended onto the pad of Andrei Vasilevskiy and back into play, but Clayton Keller tipped the rebound into the back of the net.

TBL 2, ARI 1

19:26 Brayden Point (23) – Nikita Kucherov

The Bolts grabbed the lead with seconds left in the first period. Nikita Kucherov found Brayden Point on the rush and from the left point, he fired a shot past Connor Ingram.

2nd Period

TBL 3, ARI 1

7:36 Nikita Kucherov (32) – Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman kept the puck alive in the offensive zone and played the puck to Steven Stamkos from the blue line. Stamkos fed the puck to Nikita Kucherov at the right point and his one-timer beat Connor Ingram to extrend the Bolts lead.

TBL 4, ARI 1

12:02 Steven Stamkos (20) – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point – PPG

Alex Kerfoot got sent to the box for slashing Steven Stamkos which sent the Bolts to their first power play of the night. Bolts had pressure the entirety of the power play and just over a minute in, Nikita Kucherov crossed the puck over to Steven Stamkos in his office and his one-timer hit the back of the Coyotes net.

TBL 5, ARI 1

15:18 Mitchell Chaffee (1) – Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg

Mitchell Chaffee grabbed his first career point and goal in the NHL. Emil Lilleberg played the puck around the boards behind the Bolts crease, ending in possession of Max Crozier who took a no-look pass towards the Coyotes crease. Chaffee grabbed the pass and took a shot from the slot and extended the Bolts lead.

TBL 5, ARI 2

16:59 Sean Durzi (8) – Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz

After Brandon Hagel tried to tip the puck on goal, the rebound came loose for Nick Shmaltz who quickly passed the puck to Clayton Keller. Keller left the puck for Sean Durzi, and he tipped the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

3rd period

TBL 6, ARI 2

7:32 Luke Glendedning (8) – Waltteri Merela

Waltteri Merela fought for the puck in the corner and landed the puck onto the tape of Luke Glendedning who took a quick shot and ended in the back of the Coyotes net.

TBL 6, ARI 3

11:48 Lawson Crouse (19) – Logan Cooley

From behind the Bolts crease, Max Crozier attempted to play the puck to Emil Lilleberg, but Logan Cooley grabbed the puck and passed it to the front of the Bolts crease. Lawson Crouse grabbed the pass and took a quick one-timer beating Andre Vasilevskiy.