Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Despite a late push by the Islanders, the Lightning were able to snap a three-game skid grabbing a huge two points over the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

The Bolts maintained a lead throughout all 60 minutes.

Nikita Kucherov tallied his 15th three-point game of the year.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made huge saves to assist in the Bolts win, and his sixth straight win over the Islanders.

Tampa Bay closes out their back-to-back games tomorrow with another matinee matchup against the New Jersey Devils at 1 p.m.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, NYI 0

4:12 Nick Paul (16) – Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh

Just as an Islanders penalty expired, Brandon Hagel took a shot from the right point, and it bounced off the pads of Ilya Sorokin. The rebound came loose and Nick Paul waiting in the crease tipped it in to give the Bolts the early lead.

TBL 2, NYI 0

5:34 Nikita Kucherov (37) - Victor Hedman, Nick Perbix

Nick Perbix from around the boards swung the puck around for Victor Hedman who fed the puck to Nikita Kucherov at the point. Kucherov sniped a shot from the blue line towards the crease extended Tampa Bay’s lead.

2nd Period

TBL 3, NYI 0

5:00 Brayden Point (29) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman – PPG

A boarding call on Matt Martin led to a Bolts power play. Nikita Kucherov fed the puck to Brayden Point from the slot. Point took a quick shot and beat Ilya Sorokin blocker side.

3rd Period

TBL 3, NYI 1

13:44 Anders Lee (15) – Matt Barzal, Noah Dobson

The Islanders put themselves on the board just as a penalty to Calvin de Haan expired. Matt Barzal gathered the puck at the left point and his shot on goal was redirected by Anders Lee.

17:25 Brock Nelson (25) – Noah Dobson - PPG

New York landed a two-man advantage after Victor Hedman was sent to the penalty box for delay of game and they pulled Ilya Sorokin for the extra attacker on the power play. Noah Dobson backhanded the puck from the boards to Brock Nelson at the point. Nelson shot through traffic and beat Andrei Vasilesvkiy glove side.

19:30 Luke Glendening (9) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

The Islanders pulled Ilya Sorokin for a final attempt to tie the game, but the puck ended up with Luke Glendening and he was able to find the back of the empty net.