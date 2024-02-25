Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 1

The Lightning took both halves of the weekend back-to-back with a 4-1 win over the Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Nikita Kucherov had his fingerprints all over another Tampa Bay victory, factoring on all four goals to raise his season point total to 102.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy getting the start on Saturday on Long Island, Jonas Johansson was between the pipes in the second half of the back-to-back and earned the win with 18 saves on the afternoon.

The Bolts now head to Philadelphia to wrap up the road trip against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

TBL 1, NJD 0

1:27 Victor Hedman (10) – Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

Nikita Kucherov took advantage of time and space to walk down the slot with the puck. When the Devils converged to take away his shot, Kucherov dished to Victor Hedman on his left, who fired the game-opening goal past Akira Schmid.

TBL 2, NJD 0

4:15 Brayden Point (30) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman

Kucherov made a nice play at the blue line to chip the puck to Brayden Point cutting through with speed. One-on-one with Schmid, Point was forced wide but banked his shot from below the goal line off the goaltender’s leg and into the net.

TBL 2, NJD 1

6:01 Tyler Toffoli (25) – Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes – PPG

From behind the Lightning net, Jack Hughes tried to play the puck back to the point, but the feed deflected off Hedman’s skate and fell to Tyler Toffoli on the near side of the ice. Jonas Johansson didn’t have time to get to his right before Toffoli fired home a power play goal.

3rd Period

TBL 3, NJD 1

9:38 Brandon Hagel (22) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay doubled their lead midway through the third period on Brandon Hagel’s 22nd goal of the season. Point’s shot was blocked in front by John Marino, but Hagel was there to sweep home the loose puck with Schmid out of position.

TBL 4, NJD 1

18:25 Nikita Kucherov (38) – Brandon Hagel – ENG

Kucherov put the finishing touches on a four-point performance with an empty net goal that iced the win for Tampa Bay.