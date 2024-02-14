Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 - SO

Make it two-straight victories for the Lightning to close out the road trip, after a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in regulation and overtime before adding another three stops in the shootout and Tampa Bay’s penalty kill held the Bruins’ power play scoreless despite six opportunities.

Erik Cernak and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Bolts in regulation.

Brayden Point netted the game-winner in the shootout, beating Linus Ullmark on his attempt in the second round.

The Bolts now return home to play their first game at AMALIE Arena since January 27 when they host the Avalanche on Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, BOS 0

3:21 Erik Cernak (1) – Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

It required a review from the refs, but Erik Cernak struck for his first goal of the season early in the first period to put Tampa Bay in front. Cernak’s shot off the rush just barely trickled through Linus Ullmark’s equipment and over the line but was negated by an early whistle. The quick review went the Bolts’ way, as the puck was ruled to have crossed in one continuous motion without being touched.

2nd Period

TBL 2, BOS 0

1:06 Nikita Kucherov (34) – Unassisted – PPG

The Lightning carried over 1:12 of power play time to begin the second period and cashed in with the man advantage to double their lead. Out of a scramble in front of the Boston net, the puck popped free for Nikita Kucherov at the bottom of the right circle, and he buried a shot from a sharp angle.

TBL 2, BOS 1

2:04 Charlie McAvoy (8) – Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak

A seeing-eye point shot from Charlie McAvoy got through to get the Bruins on the board shortly after Kucherov’s goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy was heavily screened and was never able to locate the shot.

TBL 2, BOS 2

16:23 James van Riemsdyk (9) – Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak

Tampa Bay simply could not gain possession on a delayed penalty call, giving Boston plenty of looks with a 6-on-5 advantage. Eventually, Brad Marchand threw the puck toward the front of the net and James van Riemsdyk poked it through Vasilevskiy before he could get his glove down to cover.

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

Both Jake DeBrusk and Victor Hedman failed to convert on their attempts to begin the shootout before Brayden Point scored the eventual game-winner in the second round. Vasilevskiy then denied David Pastrnak in the third round to secure the second point for Tampa Bay.