Mishkin's Extra Shift: St. Louis Blues 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay Lightning at Monday's practice

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop second-straight contest at home against Carolina Hurricanes

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Carolina Hurricanes 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Nuts & Bolts: A second matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning partner with Tampa Warriors to create The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall at home to Chicago Blackhawks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Recap: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

General Clay Hutmacher honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic

Tampa Bay Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning deliver bounce back win over Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Blues 5, Lightning 0

The Bolts are held without a goal for the second consecutive game

By Jacob Lynn
Make it back-to-back shutout losses for the Lightning after falling 5-0 to the Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

With St. Louis up by one late in the second period, things got away from the Bolts when they allowed a pair of goals in a 19 second span. With the Bolts chasing the game for much of the third, the Blues put the game away with a pair of late goals to round out the scoring.

Offensively, Tampa Bay was stymied by 30 saves from Jordan Binnington in goal for the Blues.

The Lightning now head to Chicago where they’ll wrap up this quick two-game trip on Thursday against the Blackhawks.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
STL 1, TBL 0
11:09 Colton Parayko (2) – Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich
On the rush, Robert Thomas played a backhand feed ahead to Colton Parayko, who had jumped up on the rush. After gaining control below the left circle, Parayko shifted the puck to his forehand and beat Jonas Johansson with a shot to the far post.

2nd Period
STL 2, TBL 0
16:17 Jordan Kyrou (3) – Torey Krug, Justin Faulk
Jordan Kyrou came flying down the right wing and took a feed from Torey Krug in stride to create a breakaway chance. In alone on Johansson, Kyrou tucked home a backhander to double the Blues’ lead.

STL 3, TBL 0
16:36 Jakub Vrana (2) – Torey Krug, Kevin Hayes
A second St. Louis goal in a 19-second span suddenly created a three-goal deficit for the Lightning. Krug again set things up, sending a cross-ice feed to Jakub Vrana at the right circle that was one-timed past Johansson.   

3rd Period
STL 4, TBL 0
16:02 Kasperi Kapanen (3) – Pavel Buchnevich – ENG
As they so often do, the Bolts opted for an early goaltender pull, but Kasperi Kapanen quickly found the empty net.

STL 5, TBL 0
19:18 Jordan Kyrou (4) – Brayden Schenn
The Blues added one more with Johansson back in net in the final minute of regulation. Kyrou buried a feed from Brayden Schenn on another odd man rush.