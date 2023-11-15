Recap: Blues 5, Lightning 0

Make it back-to-back shutout losses for the Lightning after falling 5-0 to the Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

With St. Louis up by one late in the second period, things got away from the Bolts when they allowed a pair of goals in a 19 second span. With the Bolts chasing the game for much of the third, the Blues put the game away with a pair of late goals to round out the scoring.

Offensively, Tampa Bay was stymied by 30 saves from Jordan Binnington in goal for the Blues.

The Lightning now head to Chicago where they’ll wrap up this quick two-game trip on Thursday against the Blackhawks.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

STL 1, TBL 0

11:09 Colton Parayko (2) – Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich

On the rush, Robert Thomas played a backhand feed ahead to Colton Parayko, who had jumped up on the rush. After gaining control below the left circle, Parayko shifted the puck to his forehand and beat Jonas Johansson with a shot to the far post.

2nd Period

STL 2, TBL 0

16:17 Jordan Kyrou (3) – Torey Krug, Justin Faulk

Jordan Kyrou came flying down the right wing and took a feed from Torey Krug in stride to create a breakaway chance. In alone on Johansson, Kyrou tucked home a backhander to double the Blues’ lead.

STL 3, TBL 0

16:36 Jakub Vrana (2) – Torey Krug, Kevin Hayes

A second St. Louis goal in a 19-second span suddenly created a three-goal deficit for the Lightning. Krug again set things up, sending a cross-ice feed to Jakub Vrana at the right circle that was one-timed past Johansson.

3rd Period

STL 4, TBL 0

16:02 Kasperi Kapanen (3) – Pavel Buchnevich – ENG

As they so often do, the Bolts opted for an early goaltender pull, but Kasperi Kapanen quickly found the empty net.

STL 5, TBL 0

19:18 Jordan Kyrou (4) – Brayden Schenn

The Blues added one more with Johansson back in net in the final minute of regulation. Kyrou buried a feed from Brayden Schenn on another odd man rush.