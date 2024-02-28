Recap: Flyers 6, Lightning 2

The Lightning were one win away from a perfect roadtrip, but fell short coming out with a 6-2 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

An unusual power outage at Wells Fargo Center led to a shift in the atmosphere and the teams came out of the second period tied at one apiece.

After the Bolts let in three unanswered goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled for the extra attacker with 9:08 left in regulation. Steven Stamkos hammered home his 24th of the season to trim their deficit to 4-2.

Eventually, the Flyers ended the Lightning's hope for the night with two empty net goals.

Tampa Bay now heads back home to face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI 1, TBL 0

2:22 Bobby Brink (8) – Morgan Frost, Marc Staal

Marc Staal fluttered the puck to the neutral zone where Morgan Frost stopped it for Bobby Brink. Brink grabbed it and skated into Tampa Bay’s territory where he took a shot on goal. Calvin de Haan tried to get a stick on his wrist shot, but Brink was able to reach the back of the net to put the Flyers up by one.

2nd Period

PHI 1, TBL 1

4:35 Nick Paul (17) – Brandon Hagel

A Tampa Bay power play opportunity ended early when Anthony Cirelli got called for tripping, leading to 4-on-4 hockey. Brandon Hagel blew a tire at the near wall, but regained possession and skated to the left point. He crossed the puck to Nick Paul who was in front of the Flyers crease and his one-timer blasted past Samuel Ersson.

3rd Period

PHI 2, TBL 1

00:54 Tyson Foerster (14) – Morgan Frost

Steven Stamkos pressured Morgan Frost along the far wall, but Frost broke the puck loose for Tyson Foerster on the rush. Foerster dangled the puck around Nick Perbix and through his legs, and backhanded into the Bolts net.

PHI 3, TBL 1

3:08 Travis Sanheim (8) – Noah Cates, Garnet Hathaway

Noah Cates grabbed the puck from Garnet Hathaway in the neutral zone and took it in across the Tampa Bay line. Cates dropped it back for Travis Sanheim who shot through traffic from the right circle to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy top-shelf.

PHI 4, TBL 1

6:55 Sean Walker (6) – Joel Farabee, Nick Seeler

The Bolts turned the puck over in the neutral zone which led to possession by Joel Farabee along the near wall. Farabee passed the puck to Sean Walker who got his stick around Victor Hedman before taking a shot to increase the Flyers lead.

PHI 4, TBL 2

14:34 Steven Stamkos (24) – Brayden Point, Kucherov

Tampa Bay pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy for the extra attacker with 9:08 left in regulation. Samuel Ersson made a huge save on Brayden Point, but the rebound came loose to Steven Stamkos at the left point and he hammered a quick one home to trim their deficit.