Recap: Senators 4, Lightning 2

The Lightning dropped a second-straight contest, falling 4-2 to the Senators on Monday at AMALIE Arena.

The Bolts felt a step behind the entire night. Tampa Bay found themselves down three before managing to get on the board and was never able trim the deficit to anything less than two.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay in the loss.

Next up for the Lightning is a matchup against the Capitals on Thursday in the finale of this four-game homestand.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

OTT 1, TBL 0

10:45 Tim Stützle (13) – Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub

Ottawa struck first midway through the opening period. Tim Stützle danced his way around Emil Lilleberg at the left circle and snapped a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

OTT 2, TBL 0

13:34 Mathieu Joseph (9) – Claude Giroux, Tim StützleNikita Kucherov had his shot from the high slot blocked and the Senators quickly turned the play around into a 2-on-1 in the opposite direction. Claude Giroux played the puck across to Mathieu Joseph, who beat Vasilevskiy to double Ottawa’s lead.

2nd Period

OTT 3, TBL 0

15:49 Mathieu Joseph (10) – Artem Zub

With less than five minutes to play in the second period, Joseph came flying down the right wing and beat Vasilevskiy on his forehand to stretch the Senators’ lead to three.

OTT 3, TBL 1

16:55 Mitchell Chaffee (2) – Unassisted

A quick response from the Bolts got them back within two. Nick Perbix had been trying to feed Mikey Eyssimont behind the Ottawa net, but the pass was blocked and popped out front. Mitchell Chaffee pounced and put his shot upstairs on Anton Forsberg to get the Lightning on the board.

3rd Period

OTT 4, TBL 1

4:01 Vladimir Tarasenko (15) – Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto

A banked feed off the far wall from Shane Pinto to Brady Tkachuk sprung the Senators on an odd man rush. Perbix was back to take away the pass across, but Tkachuk played a low shot that forced Vasilevskiy to make a kick save that was directed to Vladimir Tarasenko on the near side of the ice. Tarasenko quickly one-timed home the rebound chance.

OTT 4, TBL 2

Brayden Point (28) – Brandon Hagel

Again the Lightning responded quickly to keep themselves in the game. Brandon Hagel forced a turnover along the wall and set up Brayden Point in front of the net to make it 4-2.