Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back wraps up in the desert

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Nuts & Bolts: Headed west for the first time this season

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning win big in goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's return

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Carolina Hurricanes 2

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to make season debut Friday versus Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin’s Musings: On the second 10-game segment, stick taps for Jonas Johansson, and team D

Nuts & Bolts: Spending Black Friday in Carolina

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Winnipeg Jets

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 — OT

Recap: Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Winnipeg Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

Recap: Avalanche 4, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay's five-game point streak comes to an end with a regulation loss to the Avs on Monday

TBLatCOL_112723_RecapLoss
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning’s five-game point streak came to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday.

With the Bolts already down one, a pair of Colorado goals in a 1:47 span busted the game open early in the second period. Tampa Bay chipped away late in the second on a goal from Anthony Cirelli but were unable to get any closer.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made his second consecutive start and made 20 saves.

The Lightning now head to Arizona to face the Coyotes on Tuesday in the second half of the back-to-back.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
COL 1, TBL 0
7:12 Ryan Johansen (8) – Unassisted
The Lightning appeared to be in good position to defend an oncoming Colorado rush, but Victor Hedman lost an edge in the neutral zone. With Hedman out of the play, Ryan Johansen skated freely down the right wing on the odd man rush and snapped a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Colorado a first period lead.

2nd Period
COL 2, TBL 0
1:48 Ryan Johansen (9) – Tomas Tatar, Cale Makar
Vasilevskiy stretched across to his right to rob Tomas Tatar at the far post on a rush chance. In order to make the save, Vasilevskiy contorted his body around and was out of position to stop Johansen when the rebound popped free out front.

COL 3, TBL 0
3:35 Cale Makar (6) – Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon – PPG
Things snowballed on the Lightning when immediately following Johansen’s second goal, Calvin de Haan was called for tripping. Cale Makar scored the Avalanche’s second goal in 1:47 when his shot from the point took a deflection off Luke Glendening’s skate and beat Vasilevskiy.

COL 3, TBL 1
19:29 Anthony Cirelli (3) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov
After having a goal wiped out by a successful Colorado challenge earlier in the frame, Anthony Cirelli got the Bolts on the board in the final minute of the second period. After controlling a stretch pass from Hedman, Cirelli split the Colorado defense on a breakaway and fired a shot through Alexandar Georgiev’s five-hole.

3rd Period
COL 4, TBL 1
16:46 Valeri Nichushkin (10) – Nathan MacKinnon – ENG
Down by two, the Lightning opted for an early pull of Vasilevskiy, but Valeri Nichushkin hit the empty net to ice the game.