Recap: Avalanche 4, Lightning 1

The Lightning’s five-game point streak came to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday.

With the Bolts already down one, a pair of Colorado goals in a 1:47 span busted the game open early in the second period. Tampa Bay chipped away late in the second on a goal from Anthony Cirelli but were unable to get any closer.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made his second consecutive start and made 20 saves.

The Lightning now head to Arizona to face the Coyotes on Tuesday in the second half of the back-to-back.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

COL 1, TBL 0

7:12 Ryan Johansen (8) – Unassisted

The Lightning appeared to be in good position to defend an oncoming Colorado rush, but Victor Hedman lost an edge in the neutral zone. With Hedman out of the play, Ryan Johansen skated freely down the right wing on the odd man rush and snapped a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Colorado a first period lead.

2nd Period

COL 2, TBL 0

1:48 Ryan Johansen (9) – Tomas Tatar, Cale Makar

Vasilevskiy stretched across to his right to rob Tomas Tatar at the far post on a rush chance. In order to make the save, Vasilevskiy contorted his body around and was out of position to stop Johansen when the rebound popped free out front.

COL 3, TBL 0

3:35 Cale Makar (6) – Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon – PPG

Things snowballed on the Lightning when immediately following Johansen’s second goal, Calvin de Haan was called for tripping. Cale Makar scored the Avalanche’s second goal in 1:47 when his shot from the point took a deflection off Luke Glendening’s skate and beat Vasilevskiy.

COL 3, TBL 1

19:29 Anthony Cirelli (3) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

After having a goal wiped out by a successful Colorado challenge earlier in the frame, Anthony Cirelli got the Bolts on the board in the final minute of the second period. After controlling a stretch pass from Hedman, Cirelli split the Colorado defense on a breakaway and fired a shot through Alexandar Georgiev’s five-hole.

3rd Period

COL 4, TBL 1

16:46 Valeri Nichushkin (10) – Nathan MacKinnon – ENG

Down by two, the Lightning opted for an early pull of Vasilevskiy, but Valeri Nichushkin hit the empty net to ice the game.