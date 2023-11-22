Nuts & Bolts: Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

When: Wednesday, November 22 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont

Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Jets are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena... The Bolts posted a 0-2-0 record vs. WPG last season, dropping both games by a combined score of 7-4...Anthony Cirelli (2-2—4) led Tampa Bay in goals and points vs. WPG last season and was tied with Brandon Hagel (0-2—2) for the team lead in assists...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games vs. WPG (4-8—12) with at least one assist in all seven contests and five multi-point efforts during that span...Stamkos has pointed in 21 of his 24 career games vs. WPG (14-17—31)...Nikita Kucherov has points in seven of his last eight games vs. WPG (6-6—12)...Cirelli has found the scoresheet in six of his eight career contests vs. WPG (6-5—11) and scored the lone hat trick of his career Jan. 17, 2020 at WPG...Victor Hedman has five points over his last three games vs. WPG (1-4—5)...Tampa Bay has scored three or more goals in 11 of their last 14 games vs. WPG (total: 56 goals)...The Bolts are 4-5-1 in their last 10 home games vs. WPG and have the same record in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 13-11-4 all-time vs. WPG, including a home record of 7-5-2...Stamkos (14-17—31) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. WPG.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Friday, November 24 at Carolina Hurricanes

Monday, November 27 at Colorado Avalanche

Tuesday, November 28 at Arizone Coyotes