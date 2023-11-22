Nuts & Bolts: Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

News Feed

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence

How Frantz Jean has helped guide the Bolts' goaltending tandem in Andrei Vasilevskiy's absence
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Boston Bruins 

The Backcheck: A wild OT win over the Bruins 
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Boston Bruins 4 - OT

Recap: Lightning 5, Bruins 4 - OT
Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero

Michael DiBrizzi honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Boston Bruins

Nuts & Bolts: A first look at the Bruins
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally three times, defeat Edmonton Oilers

The Backcheck: Bolts rally three times, defeat Oilers
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero

Cindy Vann honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop vs. the Oilers
Tampa Bay Lightning's 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup

Bolts' 2024 Hall of Fame class led the way to the franchise's first Stanley Cup
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN FORWARD WALTTERI MERELÄ TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning re-assign forward Waltteri Merela to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win to Chicago Blackhawks

The Backcheck: Bolts pull off a must-win in Chicago
2004 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS DAVE ANDREYCHUK, BRAD RICHARDS TO ENTER LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME

2004 Stanley Cup champs Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards to enter Lightning Hall of Fame 
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Chicago Blackhawks

Recap: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2

Nuts & Bolts: Jets are in town for a midweek matchup

Tampa Bay takes on Winnipeg in their first matchup of the season on Wednesday night at AMALIE Arena

TBLvsWPG_112223_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

When: Wednesday, November 22 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Nick Paul - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Tanner Jeannot - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont
Cole Koepke - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Wednesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Jets are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena... The Bolts posted a 0-2-0 record vs. WPG last season, dropping both games by a combined score of 7-4...Anthony Cirelli (2-2—4) led Tampa Bay in goals and points vs. WPG last season and was tied with Brandon Hagel (0-2—2) for the team lead in assists...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games vs. WPG (4-8—12) with at least one assist in all seven contests and five multi-point efforts during that span...Stamkos has pointed in 21 of his 24 career games vs. WPG (14-17—31)...Nikita Kucherov has points in seven of his last eight games vs. WPG (6-6—12)...Cirelli has found the scoresheet in six of his eight career contests vs. WPG (6-5—11) and scored the lone hat trick of his career Jan. 17, 2020 at WPG...Victor Hedman has five points over his last three games vs. WPG (1-4—5)...Tampa Bay has scored three or more goals in 11 of their last 14 games vs. WPG (total: 56 goals)...The Bolts are 4-5-1 in their last 10 home games vs. WPG and have the same record in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 13-11-4 all-time vs. WPG, including a home record of 7-5-2...Stamkos (14-17—31) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. WPG.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Sherpa Blanket
The cold weather is coming soon, and we've got the perfect cozy blanket to watch the game at home. Shop this sherpa blanket, now available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last

The Road Ahead
Friday, November 24 at Carolina Hurricanes
Monday, November 27 at Colorado Avalanche
Tuesday, November 28 at Arizone Coyotes