Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back opens against the Rangers

Tampa Bay hosts the Metropolitan-leading Rangers on Saturday

TBLvsNYR_123023_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 30 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Austin Watson - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and Rangers are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena… Tampa Bay posted a 1-2-0 record vs. NYR last season, winning one game at home and dropping both contests on the road… Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) led the Bolts in points and assists vs. NYR last season…Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. NYR (0-3—3) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine meetings (2-11—13)…Steven Stamkos has recorded 14 points over his last 11 contests vs. NYR (7-7—14) and has nine points over the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (5-4—9)…Brayden Pointhas found the scoresheet in 11 of his last 14 games vs. NYR (6-8—14) with points in each of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (2-4—6)…Victor Hedman has recorded 13 points over his last 12 contests vs. NYR (1-12—13) and has found the scoresheet in four of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (0-7—7)…In six career home starts vs. NYR, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 3-1-2 with a .938 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average…The Bolts are 5-2-3 in their last 10 homes games vs. NYR and 4-5-1 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 50-47-7 with five ties all-time vs. NYR, including a home record of 26-19-5 with three ties…Martin St. Louis (20-26—46) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. NYR.

Injuries
Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body - Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New Year's 2024 Tee
Celebrate the New Year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and purchase this limited edition Happy New Year 2024 tee! Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Sunday, December 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens - Buy Tickets
Tuesday, January 2 at Winnipeg Jets
Thursday, January 4 at Minnesota Wild

News Feed

The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida Panthers

The Backcheck: Winning streak snapped by Florida
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Panthers 3, Lightning 2
Recap: Panthers 3, Lightning 2

Recap: Panthers 3, Lightning 2
Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero

Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Florida Panthers

Nuts & Bolts: Rivalry renewed with the Cats
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Washington Capitals in a shootout

The Backcheck: Bolts down Caps in a shootout
Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning re-assign D Sean Day to Syracuse
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Washington Capitals 1 - SO

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Washington Capitals 1 - SO

Recap: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO
Nuts & Bolts: Quick trip to D.C.

Nuts & Bolts: A quick trip to D.C.
The Backcheck: Forward Nick Paul's late goal leads Tampa Bay Lightning over Vegas Golden Knights

The Backcheck: Paul's late goal leads Bolts over Vegas
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Recap: Lightning 5, Golden Knights 4
Margie Rothman honored as Lightning Community Hero

Margie Rothman honored as Lightning Community Hero
LIGHTNING RECALL D SEAN DAY FROM SYRACUSE

Lightning recall D Sean Day from Syracuse
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning host the defending Stanley Cup Champs

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the defending Stanley Cup champs
Not sure where to donate this holiday season? Here’s everywhere the Lightning staff is giving back

Not sure where to donate this holiday season? Here’s everywhere the Lightning staff is giving back