Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back opens against the Rangers

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 30 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Nick Paul - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Austin Watson - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Rangers are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena… Tampa Bay posted a 1-2-0 record vs. NYR last season, winning one game at home and dropping both contests on the road… Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) led the Bolts in points and assists vs. NYR last season…Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. NYR (0-3—3) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine meetings (2-11—13)…Steven Stamkos has recorded 14 points over his last 11 contests vs. NYR (7-7—14) and has nine points over the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (5-4—9)…Brayden Pointhas found the scoresheet in 11 of his last 14 games vs. NYR (6-8—14) with points in each of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (2-4—6)…Victor Hedman has recorded 13 points over his last 12 contests vs. NYR (1-12—13) and has found the scoresheet in four of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (0-7—7)…In six career home starts vs. NYR, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 3-1-2 with a .938 save percentage and 1.96 goals against average…The Bolts are 5-2-3 in their last 10 homes games vs. NYR and 4-5-1 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Lightning are 50-47-7 with five ties all-time vs. NYR, including a home record of 26-19-5 with three ties…Martin St. Louis (20-26—46) holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career goals, assists and points vs. NYR.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body - Day-to-day

The Road Ahead

Sunday, December 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens - Buy Tickets

Tuesday, January 2 at Winnipeg Jets

Thursday, January 4 at Minnesota Wild