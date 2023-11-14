Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 14 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lineup from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Alex Barre-Boulet

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Tyler Motte

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Blues are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Enterprise Center...The two teams will meet next month to conclude the season series with a Dec. 19 matchup at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. STL last season, winning both games in regulation be a combined score of 9-4...Brayden Point (4-2—6) led the Lightning in goals and points vs. STL last season, while Nikita Kucherov (0-4—4) paced the team in assists...Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. STL (1-6—7)...Point is also riding a three-game point streak vs. STL and has posted at least one goal and one assist in each of the three contests (5-3—8)...Steven Stamkos has notched an assist in three straight games vs. STL (0-4—4)...Since being acquired by Tampa Bay in 2022, Brandon Hagel has recorded three points in two contests vs. STL (1-2—3)... Anthony Cirelli has found the scoresheet in five of his seven career games vs. STL (4-2—6) with goals in four of the last five meetings... Mikhail Sergachev has recorded an assist in back-to-back contests vs. STL (0-2—2)... Nick Perbix posted a multi-point effort in his one career game vs. STL (1-1—2)...The Bolts have scored three or more goals in nine of their last 12 contests vs. STL (total: 37 goals)...The Lightning have held STL to two goals or fewer in nine of the last 14 meetings (total: 33 goals)...Tampa Bay has scored a power-play goal in five consecutive games vs. STL...The Bolts are 2-6-2 in their last 10 road games at STL and 5-3-2 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 14-24-5 with three ties all-time vs. STL, including a road record of 5-15-3...Martin St. Louis holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. STL, while Stamkos (7-9—16) and Point (7-5—12) are tied for the lead in goals.

Injuries

Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 16 at Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, November 18 vs. Edmonton Oilers - Buy Tickets

Monday, November 20 vs. Boston Bruins - Buy Tickets