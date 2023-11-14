News Feed

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay Lightning at Monday's practice

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop second-straight contest at home against Carolina Hurricanes

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Carolina Hurricanes 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Nuts & Bolts: A second matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning partner with Tampa Warriors to create The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall at home to Chicago Blackhawks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Recap: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

General Clay Hutmacher honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic

Tampa Bay Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning deliver bounce back win over Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 5 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

The Bolts visit the Blue at Enterprise Center on Tuesday

TBLatSTL_111323_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
@Chris_Krenn TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, November 14 - 8 p.m. ET
Where: Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lineup from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Alex Barre-Boulet
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Tyler Motte
Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning and Blues are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at Enterprise Center...The two teams will meet next month to conclude the season series with a Dec. 19 matchup at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 2-0-0 record vs. STL last season, winning both games in regulation be a combined score of 9-4...Brayden Point (4-2—6) led the Lightning in goals and points vs. STL last season, while Nikita Kucherov (0-4—4) paced the team in assists...Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. STL (1-6—7)...Point is also riding a three-game point streak vs. STL and has posted at least one goal and one assist in each of the three contests (5-3—8)...Steven Stamkos has notched an assist in three straight games vs. STL (0-4—4)...Since being acquired by Tampa Bay in 2022, Brandon Hagel has recorded three points in two contests vs. STL (1-2—3)... Anthony Cirelli has found the scoresheet in five of his seven career games vs. STL (4-2—6) with goals in four of the last five meetings... Mikhail Sergachev has recorded an assist in back-to-back contests vs. STL (0-2—2)... Nick Perbix posted a multi-point effort in his one career game vs. STL (1-1—2)...The Bolts have scored three or more goals in nine of their last 12 contests vs. STL (total: 37 goals)...The Lightning have held STL to two goals or fewer in nine of the last 14 meetings (total: 33 goals)...Tampa Bay has scored a power-play goal in five consecutive games vs. STL...The Bolts are 2-6-2 in their last 10 road games at STL and 5-3-2 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 14-24-5 with three ties all-time vs. STL, including a road record of 5-15-3...Martin St. Louis holds the Tampa Bay franchise records for career assists and points vs. STL, while Stamkos (7-9—16) and Point (7-5—12) are tied for the lead in goals.

Injuries
Conor Sheary - Upper-body, out
Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Starter Launch
You've been waiting for it, and it's finally here - check out the newest collaboration with your favorite brand Starter, and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

