Nuts & Bolts: Three-game trip wraps up in Philly

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 23 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Sunday's Game (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Emile Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Flyers are playing the first of three matchups this season and the first of two meetings at Wells Fargo Center…The Bolts posted a 2-1-0 record vs. PHI last season, including a 1-0-0 record at Wells Fargo Center and a 1-1-0 record at AMALIE Arena…Nikita Kucherov (2-3—5) led all Tampa Bay skaters in points and assists vs. PHI last season and was tied for the team lead in goals…Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last seven games vs. PHI (4- 7—11) and 12 of the last 14 meetings (9-16—15)…Stamkos has pointed in three consecutive contests at PHI (1-3—4) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 meetings at PHI (3-7—10)…Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in eight of his last 11 games vs. PHI (4-17—21) and has points in 10 of his last 13 games vs. PHI (6-17—23)…Brayden Point has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 12 contests vs. PHI (7-5—12)…Victor Hedman has picked up points in eight of his last 11 games vs. PHI (2-13—15)…In 15 career starts vs. PHI, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 12-3-0 with a .930 save percentage, 2.24 goals against average, three shutouts and one assist…The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 12 of the last 14 games vs. PHI (61 total goals)…The Bolts have scored a power-play goal in nine of the last 12 matchups vs. PHI…The Lightning have won seven consecutive contests at PHI…Tampa Bay is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games at PHI and 9-1-0 in the last 10 meetings overall…The Bolts have won 12 of the last 13 matchups vs. PHI and outscored the Flyers 61-32 over the 13 meetings…Tampa Bay is 52-45-3 with eight ties all-time vs. PHI, including a road record of 23-22-1 with seven ties…Martin St. Louis (15-43—58) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. PHI, while Stamkos (27-25—52) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Gasparilla Collection

Gear up for this weekend's Gasparilla parade, with the exclusive Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla collection. Available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 25 vs. Arizona Coyotes - Buy Tickets

Saturday, January 27 vs. New Jersey Devils - Buy Tickets

Wednesday, February 7 at New York Rangers