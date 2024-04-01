Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open April against Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

When: Monday, April 1 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Matt Dumba

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Lightning and Red Wings are playing the third of three matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 0-2-0 vs. DET this season after dropping each of the first two contests at Little Caesars Arena, falling 6-4 Oct. 14 before a 2-1 loss Jan. 21...Victor Hedman (2-2—4) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in points vs. DET this season and is tied with Steven Stamkos (2-1—3) for the team lead in goals while Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) is pacing the team in assists...Kucherov is riding a seven-game point streak vs. DET (3-7—10) with assists in six consecutive meetings...Kucherov has found the scoresheet in 10 of his last 12 home contests vs. DET (7-11—18)...Brayden Point has pointed in eight of his last 10 games vs. DET (7-5—12) with goals in six of the 10 contests...Point has picked up points in 13 of his 16 career home games vs. DET (10-6—16)...Stamkos has recorded 14 points over his last 10 contests vs. DET (7-7—14), including six points in the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (2-4—6)...Hedman has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games vs. DET (2-12—14)...Hedman has pointed in 18 of his 21 career home contests vs. DET (3-23—26) and has found the scoresheet in each of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (1-6—7)...In 10 career home games vs. DET, Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-2-0 with a .940 save percentage and 1.75 goals against average...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. DET and 5-5-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Lightning are 38-35-3 with two ties all-time vs. DET, including a home record of 23-14-1 with one tie...Kucherov (20-25—45) holds the Tampa Bay franchise record for career points vs. DET while Stamkos (22-19—41) ranks first in goals and Hedman (5-35—40) leads the way in assists.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, April 3 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday, April 4 at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, April 6 at Pittsburgh Penguins