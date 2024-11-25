Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the Avs on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
When: Monday, November 25 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Monday's Matchup
Tampa Bay will play its second and final game of the season against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday...Tampa Bay is 25-21-8 against Colorado all-time, including 5-3-1 in the past five seasons... The Lightning defeated Colorado by a 5-2 score in the teams’ first clash this season on Oct. 30, a game that saw Nikita Kucherov score 1-2—3 and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stop 33 of 35 shots... Tampa Bay held a 3-0 lead 5 minutes, 32 seconds into that game...Kucherov leads the Bolts in career scoring against Colorado with 9-10—19 in 20 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman’s 2-16—18 is tied with Steven Stamkos for second-most career offense against the Avalanche...Brayden Point is a point-per-game player against Colorado, scoring 6-9—15 in 15 games...In 10 career starts against Colorado, Vasilevskiy is 5-4-1 with a .907 save percentage.
The Road Ahead
Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals
Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, November 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs