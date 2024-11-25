Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the Avs on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Tampa Bay faces Colorado for the last time this season on Monday

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

When: Monday, November 25 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup
Tampa Bay will play its second and final game of the season against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday...Tampa Bay is 25-21-8 against Colorado all-time, including 5-3-1 in the past five seasons... The Lightning defeated Colorado by a 5-2 score in the teams’ first clash this season on Oct. 30, a game that saw Nikita Kucherov score 1-2—3 and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stop 33 of 35 shots... Tampa Bay held a 3-0 lead 5 minutes, 32 seconds into that game...Kucherov leads the Bolts in career scoring against Colorado with 9-10—19 in 20 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman’s 2-16—18 is tied with Steven Stamkos for second-most career offense against the Avalanche...Brayden Point is a point-per-game player against Colorado, scoring 6-9—15 in 15 games...In 10 career starts against Colorado, Vasilevskiy is 5-4-1 with a .907 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2024 Hockey Fights Cancer Collection
This year's Hockey Fights Cancer collection is now available, check it out today. Available in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals
Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, November 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

