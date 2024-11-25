Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the Avs on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

When: Monday, November 25 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will play its second and final game of the season against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday...Tampa Bay is 25-21-8 against Colorado all-time, including 5-3-1 in the past five seasons... The Lightning defeated Colorado by a 5-2 score in the teams’ first clash this season on Oct. 30, a game that saw Nikita Kucherov score 1-2—3 and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stop 33 of 35 shots... Tampa Bay held a 3-0 lead 5 minutes, 32 seconds into that game...Kucherov leads the Bolts in career scoring against Colorado with 9-10—19 in 20 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman’s 2-16—18 is tied with Steven Stamkos for second-most career offense against the Avalanche...Brayden Point is a point-per-game player against Colorado, scoring 6-9—15 in 15 games...In 10 career starts against Colorado, Vasilevskiy is 5-4-1 with a .907 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2024 Hockey Fights Cancer Collection

This year's Hockey Fights Cancer collection is now available, check it out today. Available in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators

Saturday, November 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs