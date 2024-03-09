Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Philly on Saturday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 9 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Mitchell Chaffee

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan - Haydn Fleury

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Flyers are playing the third of three matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...Each of the previous two games this season were played at Wells Fargo Center with the Bolts skating to a 6-3 win Jan. 23 before a 6-2 loss Feb. 27...Nikita Kucherov (3-2—5) leads Tampa Bay in goals and points vs. PHI this season while his two assists are tied with Anthony Cirelli (0-2—2), Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) and Brayden Point (1-2—3) for the team lead...Kucherov is riding a three-game point streak vs. PHI (5-3—8) and has posted a multi- point effort in nine of the last 13 meetings (7-19—26)... Kucherov is riding a seven-game home point streak vs. PHI (5-12—17) and has recorded two or more points in six consecutive meetings at AMALIE Arena (4-12—16)...Point has found the scoresheet in three straight contests vs. PHI (1-3—4) and has points in six of his seven career home games vs. PHI (3-5—8)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in eight of his last nine contests vs. PHI (5-8—13) and 14 of the last 16 meetings (10-17—27)...Stamkos has posted a multi-point effort in five of his last six home games vs. PHI (7-9—16)...Hagel is riding a three-game point streak vs. PHI (1-3—4)...In 18 career games vs. PHI (17 career starts), Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-4-0 with a .925 save percentage, 2.40 goals against average, three shutouts and one assist...The Bolts are 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. PHI and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 53-46-3 with eight ties all-time vs. PHI, including a home record of 29-23-2 with one tie...Martin St. Louis (15-43—58) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. PHI while Stamkos (28-26—54) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-Body - Day-to-Day

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 14 vs. New York Rangers - Buy Tickets

Saturday, March 16 at Florida Panthers

Tuesday, March 19 at Vegas Golden Knights