Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Kings to kick off homestand 

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 9 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Alex Barre-Boulet - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Emile Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Kings are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 1-1-0 record vs. LAK last season, including a 4-2 loss Oct. 25 at Crypto.com Arena and a 5-2 win Jan. 28 at AMALIE Arena... Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3) and Nick Perbix (0-3—3) were tied for the Lightning team lead in points vs. LAK last season... Kucherov is riding an 11-game point streak vs. LAK (8-12—20) and has found the scoresheet in 13 of his 15 career contests vs. LAK (9-13—22)...Kucherov has pointed in six of his seven career home games vs. LAK (5-2—7)...Brayden Point has picked up points in five of his last seven contests vs. LAK (3-5—8)...Steven Stamkos has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games vs. LAK (7-10—17) with six multi-point efforts during that span...Stamkos has pointed in eight of his 10 career home contests vs. LAK (3- 8—11)...Victor Hedman has scored four goals over his last four games vs. LAK (4-1—5)...In 12 career games vs. LAK (11 starts), Andrei Vasilevskiy has recorded a 8-3-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.79 goals against average...Tampa Bay is 8-2-0 in their last 10 home games vs. LAK and 9-1-0 in the last 10 meetings overall... The Bolts are 29-12-2 with two ties all-time vs. LAK, including a home record of 14-6-2...Kucherov (9-13—22) and Stamkos (8-14—22) are tied for the Lightning franchise record for career points vs. LAK, while Kucherov leads the way in goals and Stamkos ranks first in assists.

Injuries

Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 11 vs. New Jersey Devils - Buy Tickets

Saturday, January 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks - Buy Tickets

Thursday, January 18 vs. Minnesota Wild - Buy Tickets