Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back at it against the Wild

The homestand closes with a matchup against Minnesota after four days off

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 18 - 7 p.m. ET
Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Alex Barre-Boulet - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Max Crozier
Emile Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning and Wild are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay skated to a 4-1 victory over MIN in the first meeting of the season Jan. 4 at Xcel Energy Center with Darren Raddysh (2-0—2), Brandon Hagel (1-0—1) and Victor Hedman (1-0—1) serving as the goal scorers for the Bolts...Andrei Vasilevskiy started in goal for the Lightning Jan. 4 at MIN, making 22 saves on 23 shots against for his ninth win of the season...Nikita Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. MIN (3-4—7) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 meetings (1-6—7)...Kucherov has recorded eight points over his last six home games vs. MIN (5-3—8)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last 10 games vs. MIN (1-5—6)...In 11 career starts vs. MIN, Vasilevskiy is 5-4-2 with a .923 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average, one shutout and one assist, including a home record of 4-2-0 with a .930 SV%, 2.00 GAA, one shutout and one assist...Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. MIN and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 12-17-3 with one tie all-time vs. MIN, including a home record of 9-5-1 with one tie...Kucherov (8-6—14) and Stamkos (5- 9—14) are tied for the Lightning franchise record in career points vs. MIN, while Kucherov leads the way in goals and Stamkos is pacing the franchise in assists.

Injuries
Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 20 at Buffalo Sabres
Sunday, January 21 at Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, January 23 at Philadelphia Flyers

