Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back at it against the Wild

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 18 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Alex Barre-Boulet - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Max Crozier

Emile Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning and Wild are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...Tampa Bay skated to a 4-1 victory over MIN in the first meeting of the season Jan. 4 at Xcel Energy Center with Darren Raddysh (2-0—2), Brandon Hagel (1-0—1) and Victor Hedman (1-0—1) serving as the goal scorers for the Bolts...Andrei Vasilevskiy started in goal for the Lightning Jan. 4 at MIN, making 22 saves on 23 shots against for his ninth win of the season...Nikita Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. MIN (3-4—7) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 meetings (1-6—7)...Kucherov has recorded eight points over his last six home games vs. MIN (5-3—8)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six of his last 10 games vs. MIN (1-5—6)...In 11 career starts vs. MIN, Vasilevskiy is 5-4-2 with a .923 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average, one shutout and one assist, including a home record of 4-2-0 with a .930 SV%, 2.00 GAA, one shutout and one assist...Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 in their last 10 home games vs. MIN and 3-6-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 12-17-3 with one tie all-time vs. MIN, including a home record of 9-5-1 with one tie...Kucherov (8-6—14) and Stamkos (5- 9—14) are tied for the Lightning franchise record in career points vs. MIN, while Kucherov leads the way in goals and Stamkos is pacing the franchise in assists.

Injuries

Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Gasparilla Jersey

You asked for it and you got it! Get your Limited Edition 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Jersey, available while supplies last in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com. $30 of every jersey sold will benefit Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and it's After Gasparilla Clean Up.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 20 at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, January 21 at Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, January 23 at Philadelphia Flyers