Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back at home vs. the Avs

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

When: Thursday, February 15 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday Matchup

The Lightning and Avalanche are playing the second of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena... The Bolts dropped the first contest between the two teams this season in a 4-1 loss Nov. 27 at Ball Arena...Anthony Cirelli scored the lone Tampa Bay goal in the defeat with Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov recording the helpers...Kucherov is riding a five-game point streak vs. COL (3-2—5) and has found the scoresheet in eight of the last nine meetings (5-4—9)... Brayden Point has picked up points in five of his last six contests vs. COL (3-4—7)...Point has scored a goal in two straight home games vs. COL and has pointed in four of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (3-2—5)...Steven Stamkos has recorded nine points over his last five home games vs. COL (4-5—9)...Cirelli is riding a three-game point streak vs. COL (2-2—4) and has found the scoresheet in five of the last six meetings (2-4—6)...Hedman has picked up points in three of his last four home games vs. COL (1-2—3)... Brandon Hagel has collected five points over his last two home contests vs. COL (3-2—5)... Conor Sheary has found the scoresheet in two of his last three games vs. COL (1-1—2)...Tampa Bay is 6-3-1 in their last 10 home games vs. COL and 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 23-21-5 with three ties all-time vs. COL, including a home record of 14-7-3 with one tie...Stamkos (8-8—16) and Hedman (2-14—16) are tied for the Lightning franchise for most career points vs. COL with Stamkos leading the way in goals and Hedman ranking first in assists.

Injuries

Mikhail Sergachev – Lower-body, Out

The Road Ahead

